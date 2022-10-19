Connect with us

James Horace Norris Jr.

Graveside services for Mr. James Horace Norris Jr., age 83 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:30PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Asbury Methodist Church Cemetery.  The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until 2:00PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022.  Mr. Norris passed from this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his residence in Manchester, TN.

James was born in Hillsboro, TN on June 23, 1939, the son of the late James H. Norris, Sr. and Sara Thelma Norris.  He worked at AEDC for 41 years.  James was a simple man who enjoyed reading books and watching TV.  He enjoyed hunting, and he was always a good provider for his family.

In addition to his parents, James is also preceded in death by three sisters, Annie Sue West, Mary Jane Norris, and Sharon K. Little.  He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Wynette McGatha Norris; son, Scot Lee Norris; daughter, Shannon Norris Arnold (Joshua); brother, Thomas G. Norris; sister, Rebecca Lyn LaFever; three grandchildren, Thelma Lorene Norris, Ridley Alexander Arnold, and Yancy Lee Norris.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Norris family.

