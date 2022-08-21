Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

James Hatton Pendergrass

Published

James Hatton Pendergrass of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the age of 78. Funeral services are scheduled at 1 PM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 AM until service time.

Mr. Pendergrass was born on March 9, 1944 in Murfreesboro, the son of the late William Oscar and Robbie Lee Hudson Pendergrass.  He enjoyed fishing, hunting, target shooting and working in his yard.  He was an avid football fan cheering for UT and the Colts. He also enjoyed watching old western movies and TV shows.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Gail Pendergrass; daughter, Gwendolyn Davis and brother, Jerry Pendergrass.

He is survived by children, Christie Barrett (Tom) of Murfreesboro, Megan Bershon (Dothan) of the State of Washington and Jonathan Simmons (Nickie) of Tullahoma; brothers, Wesley Pendergrass of Knoxville and Anthony Pendergrass of Missouri; lifelong friend, Wanda Elrod of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Paisley, Russell, T J, Carissa, Nicholas, Dustin and Morgan and several great grandchildren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Manchester fire crews respond to kitchen fire on S. Spring St.

Manchester Fire Department crews responded to a home at 728 S. spring St. Saturday night (June 18th). Crews arrived and discovered smoke coming from...

June 22, 2022

News

Four Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot

Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General...

3 days ago

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

4 days ago

Sports

TITANS MINI CAMP WRAP UP

TITANS ONLINE The Titans hit the field for a minicamp practice on Wednesday at Saint Thomas Sports Park. It was the second and final...

June 16, 2022