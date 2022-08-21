James Hatton Pendergrass of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the age of 78. Funeral services are scheduled at 1 PM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 AM until service time.

Mr. Pendergrass was born on March 9, 1944 in Murfreesboro, the son of the late William Oscar and Robbie Lee Hudson Pendergrass. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, target shooting and working in his yard. He was an avid football fan cheering for UT and the Colts. He also enjoyed watching old western movies and TV shows.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Gail Pendergrass; daughter, Gwendolyn Davis and brother, Jerry Pendergrass.

He is survived by children, Christie Barrett (Tom) of Murfreesboro, Megan Bershon (Dothan) of the State of Washington and Jonathan Simmons (Nickie) of Tullahoma; brothers, Wesley Pendergrass of Knoxville and Anthony Pendergrass of Missouri; lifelong friend, Wanda Elrod of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Paisley, Russell, T J, Carissa, Nicholas, Dustin and Morgan and several great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.