James Gilbert Fox of Bradyville passed this life on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the age of 77. No services are scheduled.

Mr. Fox, a native of Murfreesboro, was the son of the late Gilley Bernard and Goldie Gertrude Estes Fox. He served in the Tennessee National Guard for 35 years and retired from the State of Tennessee, Dept of Transportation after working for 45 years. Mr. Fox was an animal lover, especially horses. He owned several spotted walking horses which he showed. He enjoyed coon hunting and loved spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, David Luther Fox and sister, Mary Jane Jones. He is survived by sons, Shawn Kelly Fox (Shannon) of Bradyville and Jeffery Daniel Fox (Tina) of Bell Buckle; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

