Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

James Gilbert Fox

Published

James Gilbert Fox of Bradyville passed this life on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the age of 77.  No services are scheduled. 

Mr. Fox, a native of Murfreesboro, was the son of the late Gilley Bernard and Goldie Gertrude Estes Fox.  He served in the Tennessee National Guard for 35 years and retired from the State of Tennessee, Dept of Transportation after working for 45 years.  Mr. Fox was an animal lover, especially horses. He owned several spotted walking horses which he showed.  He enjoyed coon hunting and loved spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, David Luther Fox and sister, Mary Jane Jones. He is survived by sons, Shawn Kelly Fox (Shannon) of Bradyville and Jeffery Daniel Fox (Tina) of Bell Buckle; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023