James Felix Blaylock

James Felix Blaylock of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 87.  Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Mr. Blaylock, a native of Nashville, was a U S Army veteran serving over 21 years. He was a Bronze Star Medal recipient and served in Vietnam. Mr. Blaylock was extremely interested in his family’s history and spent many hours researching and organizing genealogy information on his computer. He also enjoyed watching old western TV shows and movies.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Blaylock of Tullahoma; son, James Blaylock Jr. of Manchester and grandchildren, Bradley Thomas Blaylock and Christopher James Blaylock.

