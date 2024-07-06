James Edward Partin

James E. Partin (Jimmy), age 77 of Hillsboro, TN passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2024. He was born March 7, 1947, to the late Edd and Wilma S. Partin. Also preceded in death by his sisters, Jennie Gould (Tom) and Joanna Freeze (Grady). He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Betty Blair Partin; son, Chad (Leann) Partin; daughters, Monica (Scott) Gambill; Amber Reed; grandchildren, Maggie Partin; Will Partin; Lilly Gambill; and special family members Matthew (Teri) Dziadkowiec. Jimmy was a high school graduate of the infamous Manchester Central High School Class of 1965, then went on to graduate from MTSU with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture. He is also an MTSU Ag Hall of Fame. Jimmy retired after 40 years with the State of Tennessee as an Environmentalist. He was a long-time deacon of Prairie Plains Baptist Church. He was involved in multiple business partnerships and a pure-Bred Swine producer. After his retirement, he assisted with property developments. He loved God, family, puzzles, tractors, Coca-Cola collection, westerns and various collectables. He was an avid lover of all things MTSU and Red Raider Basketball. Visitation with the family will be held at First Baptist Church, 1006 Hillsboro Blvd., Manchester, TN on Monday, July 8, 2024, from 4pm – 8pm. Service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 11am at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Sportsman and Business Charity Organization or Prairie Plains Baptist Church.