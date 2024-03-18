Connect with us

Obituaries

James Edward Garrard Jr.

Published

Mr. James Edward Garrard, Jr., age 65, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Manchester, TN.

Mr. Garrard was born in Hixson, TN, to his surviving father, James Edward Garrard, and late mother, Barbara Link Garrard. He worked as a night auditor in the hotel industry for part of his life. Mr. Garrard was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Manchester. In his early years, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and his Eagle Scout project received state recognition. Mr. Garrard was a talented guitar player and also played other instruments as well. He was also an avid reader, enjoyed studying astronomy, and enjoyed photography. Mr. Garrard lived in Nashville for part of his life but moved to Manchester in 1998 where he has resided since.

Mr. Garrard is survived by his father, James E. Garrard; brother, Glenn “Doug” (Angelia) Garrard; nephew, Justin (Lauren) Garrard; niece, Rachel (Landon) Spangler; great nieces and nephews, Mallory, Hudson, and Dorian.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 12:30pm at Old Redden Chapel Cemetery near Normandy, TN with Pastor CJ Thompson officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 1101 Jackson St., Manchester, TN 37355.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Garrard family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

