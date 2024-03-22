Connect with us

James Edward “Eddie” Canady

James Edward “Eddie” Canady, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 70. Eddie was born in Shelbyville, TN to the late Clarence Perryman and Beatrice Canady. He was the Pastor at Heritage Baptist Church in Franklin County, and had been a pastor at various churches throughout the community for 54 years. In addition to preaching, Eddie had also owned Metro Tire and TJ & K Amoco for many years. He loved to play his guitar and sing. In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Teena Swann Canady; and one daughter, Chelle Lack. He is survived by his daughter, Trudy Anderson; two brothers, Ricky (Karen) Canady and Tim (Jamie) Canady; three grandchildren, Tyler Anderson, Justin (Hannah) Lack, and Kasey Anderson; and one great-granddaughter, Chelle Lack. The family will be having a celebration of Eddie’s life at a later date. Service details will be announced once they have been finalized. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 65 Fran Lane, Tullahoma, TN 37388.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

