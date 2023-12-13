Mr. James Edward Brandon, age 93, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Tuesday, December 12, 2023, in Manchester, TN.

Mr. Brandon was born in Gary, IN, to his late parents Robert Edward Brandon and Ora Rigney Brandon. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, from which he ultimately retired after 30 years of service, obtaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant as a Flight Engineer. Mr. Brandon was an avid golfer and was a member of Willowbrook Golf Club. He also enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with his family. He also loved the many people at MacArthur Manor who gave him much love and care for the past few years.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Brandon was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Jernigan Brandon; siblings, Robert Brandon, Charles Brandon, Joyce Trail, and Janice Tucker.

Mr. Brandon is survived by sons, Mark (Kandy) Brandon and Michael Brandon; daughter, Melody Johnson; grandchildren, Ryan (Emily) Brandon and Sara (Joel) Cook; great grandchildren, Samuel Brandon and Silas Brandon.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 10:00am until 12:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will follow at 12:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of MacArthur Manor for their love and care during the past few years.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brandon family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com