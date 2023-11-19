James E Lewis of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma -Harton Hospital at the age of 65. Graveside services will be held on Wed, November 22 at 1:30 PM at Hurricane Cemetery in Moore County. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 AM – 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

James, a native of Tullahoma, was the son of the late Charles and Annie Tankersley Lewis. He is survived by his brother, Charles Lewis and his sister, Rita Floyd (Gary), both of Tullahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.