James Clifford Wright, age 80, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Thursday, August 27, 2026, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mr. Wright was born on July 22, 1946 to his late parents Johnny Rye Wright and Dorothy Hinson Wright Holden. He worked as a maintenance supervisor in the healthcare industry. Mr. Wright was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Shelbyville, TN. In his free time, he enjoyed riding horses, fishing, and fixing things.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Tommy Wright, Billy Wright, and Ira Ruth Wright Crowell.

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Mr. Wright is survived by a son, Jeff Wright (Katrina); daughter, Jennifer Wright (Nick); grandchildren, Jayda Wright and Brady Wright; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2026, from 3:00pm until 4:00pm with memorial services following at 4:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wright family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com