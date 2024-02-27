Connect with us

Mr. James “Buck” Meadows, age 69, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in Nashville, TN. 

Buck was born in McMinnville, TN, to his late parents Lloyd Clayton Meadows and Bobbie Lorrine Clayborne Meadows. He worked as a Security Guard for Wiser Security for many years. He and his wife, Reta, were faithful members of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Manchester, TN. In his free time, Buck enjoyed fishing, hunting, Atlanta Braves Baseball and Minnesota Vikings Football. He enjoyed being outdoors doing yardwork or anything involving outdoors. 

Buck is survived by his loving wife, Reta Meadows; sons, Carl (Krystal) Meadows, Chris (Teresa) Meadows; daughter, Kimberly (Randy) Harris; step-children, Amy Lowry, Kirt Lowry, and Jonathan Lowry; sister, Judy Brown; grandchildren, Karlyssa (Eliot) Meadows, Jordan Lively, Ethan Rivera, Ethan Rivera, Kyrsten Meadows, Logan Blackwell, Kayla Meadows, Gracie Meadows, Jeremiah Blackwell, Kaytie Meadows, Christian Meadows, and Karolynn Meadows; great grandchildren, Denver Lively and Clay Carter Sain; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 2pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Nunley officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Manchester. Another visitation will take place from 11am until the time of service on Sunday.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Meadows family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

