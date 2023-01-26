Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

James Avery Crowell

Published

James Avery Crowell of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday January 24, 2023 at his residence at the age of 35. Funeral Services are scheduled on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.  The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 PM on Sunday at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home..

A native of Shelbyville, James was the son of the late Joyce Wilkerson Crowell and William Gary Crowell who survives.  He enjoyed working with metal and wood and fishing.  He played guitar and sang and enjoyed listening to music.

James is survived by his father, Gary Crowell of Tullahoma and sisters, Amy Le Crowell of Knoxville and Jerri Beth Crowell of Shelbyville.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022