James Avery Crowell of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday January 24, 2023 at his residence at the age of 35. Funeral Services are scheduled on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 – 3 PM on Sunday at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home..

A native of Shelbyville, James was the son of the late Joyce Wilkerson Crowell and William Gary Crowell who survives. He enjoyed working with metal and wood and fishing. He played guitar and sang and enjoyed listening to music.

James is survived by his father, Gary Crowell of Tullahoma and sisters, Amy Le Crowell of Knoxville and Jerri Beth Crowell of Shelbyville.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter.

