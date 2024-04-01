Connect with us

Obituaries

Jacqueline Moore Mosely

Published

Jacqueline (Jackie) Moore Mosely (nee Waggoner), 87, of Tullahoma, TN, passed away on March 29, 2024. She was born on July 2, 1936, in Nashville, TN. Jacqueline was a loving mother and dedicated professional who began working at the age of 16. She was well-known for her tenure as an administrator at Campbell & Dann Manufacturing Company and enjoyed a successful career in real estate, retiring from Lewis-Orr Reality after her husband’s passing.

In her retirement, Jacqueline traveled extensively across the country and Europe until health issues necessitated full-time caregiving by her son in 2016. She will be deeply missed by her son, Brian Keith Mosely, daughter-in-law April Barton Mosely, brother Billy Waggoner, sister-in-law Linda Waggoner, nephew Tim Waggoner, and nieces Gena Waggoner Graddy, Allison Shelton Gunn, Debi Mosely Crouch, Cinde Scroggins, along with her nephew’s wife Pam Waggoner, who has been of special comfort.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Crayton Mosely, father Benjamin Walter Waggoner Jr., and mother Loraine May Moore Waggoner. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be held from 11-1 on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, with a service afterwards, followed by burial at Maplewood Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. The Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, TN, is assisting with the arrangements.

