On October 16, 2022, Jacqueline “Jackie” Dornon passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Jackie was born the youngest of three on August 19, 1955 in Welch, West Virginia. After a long battle with Alzheimer’s, Jackie left her earthly body behind to sit at the right hand of her heavenly father. Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Harold Dornon; her children, Rex (Jen) Napier, Candice Sells, Melissa (David) Overeen and Chris (Brandi) Dornon; her siblings, Linda Siedlecki and Billy (Joanne) Runyon; and her grandchildren, Carmen, Claudia, and Rex Napier Jr, Mackenzie, Justin, and Peyton Sells, and Adam, Kiley, and Weston Dornon. Jackie was preceded in death by her mother, Irene (Mamaw); her brother-in-law, Ron Siedlecki; and her daughter-in-law, Jamie Dornon. Jackie will be missed by her friends at Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma and friends and coworkers from Goodrich Aerospace. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff and residents of Bailey Manor in Winchester for the love and compassion shown to Jackie and the family during the seven years she shared with them. A memorial service will be held at Kilgore Funeral Home on Thursday, October 20th. Visitation hours will be from 11:00am to 2:00pm with the service to begin at 2:00pm with Bro. Tim McGehee officiating. Jackie will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens immediately following the services. All are welcome. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Jackie’s name.

