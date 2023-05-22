Connect with us

Jackie Ray “Jack” Thomas

Jackie Ray “Jack” Thomas of Manchester passed this life on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the age of 76. Private family services are scheduled.

Mr. Thomas, a native of Louisiana enjoyed hunting and fishing. He dearly loved his wife of 49 years, Karen Elliott Thomas of Manchester. He and his wife had lived for many years in Arizona and he loved the mountains there. Mr. Thomas was a U S Marine veteran. He liked old cars with his favorite being a 55 Chevy hardtop.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter; four sisters and two brothers.

In addition to his wife, Karen Thomas of Manchester, he is survived by seven children; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a sister.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

