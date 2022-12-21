Jackie Lee “Jack” Millsaps, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at his home at the age of 84. Mr. Millsaps was born in Lenoir City, Tennessee to the late William and Minnie Jones Millsaps. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era, and had attained the rank of Master Sergeant at his retirement. After his military retirement, Mr. Millsaps worked as a ground equipment mechanic for U.S. Customs. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, and was an avid golfer at the Arnold Air Force Base Golf Club.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Millsaps was preceded in death by four brothers, Avery, Kenneth, Robert, and David Millsaps; one sister, June Moser; and one granddaughter, Sarah Huber Foster. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Millsaps; three sons, Ronald Millsaps, Wayne Millsaps, and Steve Millsaps; one daughter, Cheryl (Chris) Ward; two step-daughters, Janice Davis, and Vicki (Chuck) Huber; three brothers, Clifford (Jo) Millsaps, John (Annette) Millsaps, and Jim (Katie) Millsaps; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00pm-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

