Jack M. Tomlin of Lynchburg, TN passed this life on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Lynchburg Nursing Home, at the age of 86. Services are scheduled for Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 2 PM with burial to follow at Frame Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.

A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was the son of the late Leonard and Ella Mae Rowland Tomlin. He retired from the U S Army after serving twenty-two years with two tours of duty in Vietnam. He enjoyed playing golf, working in his yard and completing Jig Saw puzzles. He also enjoyed woodworking and working on mechanical projects.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Tomlin and brother, Bobby Tomlin.

Mr. Tomlin is survived by his wife, Annie Lou Tomlin of Lynchburg; sons, Randy Neely (Fiona) of Gallatin, Doug Neely (Sherry) of Ocala, FL, Darrell Tomlin of Tullahoma and John Tomlin (Missy) of Pegram; daughters, Jackie Nelms (Bill) and Melody Brown, both of Lynchburg; daughter-in law, Becky Tomlin of Manchester; grandchildren, Cris Neely, B J Neely, Timmy Neely, Jason Neely, Josh Neely, Ryan Bates, Jill Rael, Sarah Nelms, Will Nelms, Miranda Brown, Samantha Tomlin, Ben Tomlin, Matt Tomlin, Emily Elliot, Elizabeth Tomlin, Mary Hill and Jennifer Brown and numerous great grandchildren.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Lynchburg Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tomlin family. If you would like to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com.