Jack Hardy of Decherd, Tennessee passed this life on Monday, September 18, 2023 at the age of 80 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

A native of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Mr. Hardy was the son of the late Jimmy and Bernice Burt Hardy. He was a high school graduate and was of the Baptist faith. He spent several years in the Army National Guard.

Jack enjoyed cars. At a young age he loved hot rods and later began developing a love for classic cars. He also had a great love for motorcycles of any and every kind. Besides his family and friends, his greatest passion was real estate. He loved taking care of his rental properties and fixing up properties for resale or to rent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mr. Hardy is survived by one son, Brad Hardy and his wife Megan of Tullahoma, one grandchild, Margaret Bernice Hardy also of Tullahoma and his dear friend Susan Douglas.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.