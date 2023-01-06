J.C. Riddle, of Franklin County, passed this life on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 at NHC in Tullahoma at the age of 85. Mr. Riddle was born in Winchester to the late Robert and Frances Reavis Riddle. During his life he worked as a Barber for Lynchburg Barber Shop and also enjoyed farming his land. Mr. Riddle attended Marble Plains Baptist Church in Winchester. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Riddle; one daughter, Cheryl (Jack) Hawkins; two sisters, JoAnn (A.J.) Alderman, and Bobbie Sue Perry; three grandchildren, James Strausbaugh, Jessie Strausbaugh, and Lauren Hawkins; and two great-grandchildren, Zain and Zara. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Bro. Jack Hice officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Marble Plains Cemetery Fund. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
