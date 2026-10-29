Is the Problem Cam Ward?

Story by Micah McKamey

Host of Titans Rundown



Cam Ward has been the QB of the Tennessee Titans for nearly two years now and is 4-20 as the starter. Cam has had a very bad season so far this year, with the stat sheet showing he has 1,179 passing yards, four Touchdowns, and five interceptions. His year has been absolutely terrible this year, but has it been all on him? Watching the Cleveland Browns game, it makes one wonder: is Cam Ward bad, or is he being held back by his play caller and his conservative nature this year? Well, that is the question to ask today.

The Case for Cam Ward

While there are a few things that Cam has done quite wrong, there have been some brilliant moments. Watching Cam, there is no denying his athletic ability, and no, that does not mean he is scrambling beyond the line of scrimmage. Though that has been impressive, I’m more speaking on Cam’s ability to scramble behind the line and some of the throws he can make. The argument for Cam is his natural ability as a passer and a runner. It is much easier to fix the basic stuff he does wrong and inconsistently than to develop something like arm strength. There is natural talent there.

The biggest thing that is currently in Cam’s favor, though, is the development of Bryce Young. Look, Bryce did not have a good game on Sunday, at all, but he has consistently been solid for most of this year and looks like an NFL QB. Bryce also had a very similar start to his career as Cam up to halfway through year two. Both QBs had terrible records, bad stats, and both made their offensive minds look like bad playcallers. Bryce was able to bounce back and become the guy in Carolina. That leaves the question of whether Cam can and, honestly, if he has anything, it’s the mental strength to do it. Now, with all of these things in favor of Cam, the question then becomes why he can’t be the guy.

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The Case against Cam Ward

While the case for Cam has merit, the case against Cam is also strong, and that’s the most frustrating thing. The accuracy issues are a real thing. He has consistently overthrown receivers on routes that aren’t the deep ball, and it has made things look much harder for this team. Alongside that, his audibles have been questionable at best and disastrous at worst. The amount of times I’ve seen him change something pre-snap and it become a negative play is too many to count. He honestly might need to stick to the play call more often than not.



The thing that truly worries me the most about Cam, though, is the way Daboll calls plays for him. I know there are a lot of people in the community that want to say Brian Daboll has been the biggest problem for this offense, and while he hasn’t been great, it is clear to me these people have not watched an ounce of film. I don’t even claim to be a film junkie, because I’m not, but I can name at least one big play a week that has been missed by Cam, and that’s not even mentioning the small plays that he mentions. Daboll is scared to death to let Cam pass, and honestly, why would he trust it? Take Sunday, for example: the defense just forced a fumble, and we have the ball in opposing territory. The fanbase had been begging for a play-action pass all day, and Daboll gives it to us on first and ten after the turnover, but Cam throws a pass very behind Elic Ayomanor (who was open), and it was picked off by Denzel Ward. The truth is, there are some things that worry me about Cam, but this worries me most.

The Verdict

In my opinion, I still believe that Cam can at least be a serviceable starter, but he needs a restart. Whether that is us throwing him on the bench, or him leaving, he needs a refresh, and truthfully, so do the Titans. This team has a lot of tools in it. While the defense has been heavily criticized for the end of this game, they still had a solid thing going, the Special Teams is working, Carnell Tate (while having problems yesterday) is a great receiver who is only getting better, and this O-line mountain moving. The pieces are there for a maybe not amazing football team, but a fun football team. Now, I would still say ride Cam out because he either turns this around and we stack wins with momentum, or Cam continues to be bad and the Titans continue to lose, leading to a great draft pick. So my answer to the question is that yes, Cam is holding back the offense now, but the question is, will he have a Bryce Young turnaround, or have a Zach Wilson fall? I’ll let his play decide.

Story by Micah McKamey

Host of Titans Rundown