A lady known for her natural beauty and gracious spirit; Irene “Renee” Tate passed away at the age of 96 on 26 September. Born in January 1927 to Ernest and Lona (Parnell) Holloway, Renee grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina where she met and married Jack T. Tate in 1948. After Jack’s tour in the USAF as a jet fighter pilot the couple moved to Tullahoma in 1955 where Jack worked for 33 years as a test engineer at Arnold AFB. The couple had four children, Tom, Debbie, David, and Mark. Their faith and marriage grew stronger with the death in 1960 of their second son David. The close marriage lasted 62 years until Jack’s death on 25 September 2010. Renee was an active member of the community attending both Trinity and Faith Lutheran Churches and the AEDC Women’s Club. With the passing of many of her friends Renee became the last surviving member of the longest continuously meeting bridge club in Tullahoma history. She is survived by her eldest son Tom and his wife Sonja, daughter Debbie Dale and son Mark. She had five grandchildren, Coy Sisk, Angela Pina, Nathan, Jesse, and Adam Tate and ten great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff both past and present at the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Tullahoma and the present staff at Baily Manor, Winchester for the care Renee received in her later years, as well as her primary physician Dr. Stephen H. Bills and her spiritual guide Pastor Marty Nutter. Internment will take place this Sunday 1 October at 2:00 in Oakwood Cemetery followed by a 3:30 funeral service at Faith Lutheran Church followed by a celebration dinner.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.