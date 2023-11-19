Mrs. Irene Maryann Ison, age 94, passed from this life Tuesday, November 14, 2023, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Ison was born in South Bend, IN, to her late parents Blaze Trzybinski and Regina Grocki Trzybinski. She worked as an antique dealer for most of her life and enjoyed working with antiques. The Catholic faith was an important part of her life and always helped with the health fair at St. Mark’s Catholic Church. She also enjoyed working with potter’s clay.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Ison; sons, John Switalski and Steven Ison; sister, Joanie Trzybinski.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mrs. Ison is survived by son, Mike (Lisa) Switalski; daughter, Gina (Ronald) Tinsley; daughter-in-law, Cathy Switalski; brother, Eugene Trzybinski; sisters, Valantina Sobecki, Janie Slock, Marie Gerencher; grandchildren, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Manchester, TN. Funeral mass will immediately follow at 1:00pm with Father Steve Klasek officiating. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ison family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com