Irene D. Bartlett, age 84, of Manchester, Tennessee passed away, Tuesday, July 23, 2024 in Nashville, TN. She was born March 26, 1940 to the late George and Edna Davis in Manchester, TN. Irene was a lifelong resident of Coffee County, where she was a member of New Union Church of Christ and enjoyed traveling to the Area Wide Friday night singings. She also enjoyed being a member of the Farm Bureau Women’s Ladies Committee. She met and married the late James Bartlett and they were able to spend 53 wonderful years together before his passing in 2012. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is also preceded in death by her son, Aaron Wayne Bartlett; daughter, Rebecca Irene Bartlett; brothers, G. A. Davis, Ewin Davis and James Davis; grandson, Kevin Rainey; sister-in-law, Barbara Davis; brother-in-law, T. J. Wakefield.

Irene is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Benton Monroe (Donna) Bartlett of Manchester, TN; daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda Sue (Terry) Cunningham of Kingsport, TN and Mary Ann (Clarence) Rainey of Manchester, TN; brother and sister-in-law, Rex (Linda Gayle) Davis of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Flora Mae Wakefield of Murfreeboro, TN; sister-in-law, Linda Kay Davis of Clarksville, TN; six grandchildren and their spouses, Rebecca Bartlett, Bryan (Peyton) Bartlett, Rachel (Andrew) Sims, Katie Cunningham, James Cunningham, Summer (David) Shaffer; five great-grandchildren, Briar Bartlett, Banks Bartlett, Adelaine Sims, Rex Sims, Christopher Rainey.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Manchester Funeral Home with Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Plains Church of Christ Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Friday, July 26, 2024 from 4-8 PM at Manchester Funeral Home, 214 E. Main Street, Manchester, TN 37355. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to New Union Church of Christ.