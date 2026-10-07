Investigation Underway After Body Recovered from Tims Ford Lake

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced an ongoing investigation following the discovery of a deceased individual at Tims Ford Lake. Authorities are currently working to identify the person and determine the events leading up to their death.

In a statement released on their official Facebook page, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office provided the following update:

“Our office is currently conducting an investigation after our Investigators and emergency personnel recovered a deceased individual from Tims Ford Lake today.

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At this time, the identity of the individual has not been confirmed, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. Additional information will be released as it becomes available and as family members can be appropriately notified.

We are asking the public for assistance. If you know anyone who is currently missing or unaccounted for and may be connected to this incident, please get in touch with Franklin County Consolidated Communications at 931-967-2331. Or contact us directly through Messenger.

We ask everyone to avoid speculation or sharing unconfirmed information while investigators work to establish the facts.

Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

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Anyone with information regarding a missing person who may be connected to this incident is urged to contact Franklin County Consolidated Communications at the number provided above.