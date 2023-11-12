Connect with us

Sports

Interviews for Red Raider football head coach begin this week

Published

Interviews for the next Coffee County Central Red Raider head football coach will be held this week.

The window to apply closed on Friday, Nov. 10.

Coffee County Central co-athletic director Brandon McWhorter said on Saturday’s “Coffee Coaches Show” that 31 applications were received.

“We are looking for experienced coaches,” McWhorter explained.

“Couple guys who have multiple years of (defensive coordinator) or (offensive coordinator) so that’s kind of the direction we want to look in.”

Of the 31 applications received, administration narrowed the pool down to 6 candidates for interviews, which will be conducted Tuesday and Thursday

According to McWhorter, four of the six candidates being interviewed have some kind of head coaching experience.

“Our goal is to cut six down to three and bring them back for one more, extensive interview.”

