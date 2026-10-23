Interstate 24 near 117 will have nightly lane closures beginning Oct 26

Beginning Monday night, October 26, 2026, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin bridge demolition activities as part of the Wattendorf Memorial Highway bridge replacement project over I‑24 at Exit 117. This work will require nightly interstate closures (from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am each night) for approximately 2–3 weeks, with traffic routed across the Exit 117 interstate ramps.

Each night, crews will work in one direction of I‑24 at a time, routing interstate traffic up the exit ramp, across Wattendorf Memorial Highway, and back onto the interstate. During these closures, Wattendorf Memorial Highway will not be open to thru traffic across the bridge. Drivers will be required to enter I‑24 and travel to the next exit to turn around.

A nightly directional schedule for the first week of work is as follows:

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Nights of Monday, October 26, 2026 – Wednesday, October 28, 2026: I-24 East lanes routed up and down the Exit 117 ramps

I-24 East lanes routed up and down the Exit 117 ramps Nights of Thursday, October 29, 2026 – Friday, October 30, 2026: I-24 West lanes routed up and down the Exit 117 ramps

Traffic impacts are expected to occur nightly throughout the demolition phase. Updates will be shared as the contractor provides additional nightly schedules.

Notifications have been sent to the Arnold Air Force Base and the Coffee County Industrial Park, consistent with previous closure communications. Message boards are installed to alert drivers of the upcoming changes.

TDOT urges drivers to remain alert in the work zone and to follow posted signage throughout construction.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.