Internet Consumer Reviews Aren’t the Final Word on Quality

With Google reviews, yelp reviews and other reviews that rate public swimming pools, food service establishments, and child care centers at our fingertips, we might think that we are savvy consumers when it comes to spending our money on those goods and services. Have you ever checked the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) inspection scores to see how your favorite vendor stacks up against the competition?

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is the primary agency of state government in Tennessee responsible for public health. Join us over the next few days as we delve into how this Tennessee State regulating agency oversees some of these type businesses in our area.

Today we look at public swimming pools and how the State inspections and scores work. Colt Pittman, Aquatics Manager for the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department (Rec Center), invited Thunder Radio to take a look at their TN State inspection scores and provided some insight as to what happens to achieve his pools “100” score.

Colt shared with us that his pools are inspected each month at random times. A forty page guideline of TN State code is what the Rec Center must follow to pass these inspections. Some items that are evaluated may surprise you, such as, life guards coverage per square footage of pool, mechanical rooms, locker rooms and water chemistry. Here is what Colt had to say (please watch video below of the Manchester Parks and Recreation pool’s inspection reports for July):

Click here to see Tennessee State Health Dept. scores in our listening area.

