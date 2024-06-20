Connect with us

News

Interim Coffee County Mayor slashes budget numbers; Coffee County Attorney Ed North resigns

Published

Screenshot

According to Interim Coffee County Mayor Dennis Hunt, Ed North has resigned as Coffee County Attorney.

At the June 13, 2024 Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee Meeting, Interim Mayor Hunt said that he has talked about, observed and studied the Mayor’s Budget. The TN Legislature recently passed legislation on County Mayors budgets a Maintenance of Effort Requirement (MOE). MOE prevents local governments from substituting state (or federal) funds for local revenues as state (or federal) funding increases. The rationale is to ensure that the additional funds provided are used for improvements or inflation, not simply to maintain spending levels previously supported by local revenue.

Interim Mayor Hunt said:

Under the column titled, “County Attorney” -Line item 51400: The 2024 budget (when extrapolated out) charges incurred by the County with Attorney Ed North is $161,932. Interim Mayor Hunt suggested the new budget amount for County Attorney to be set at $65,000.

The Budget and Finance Committee approved the budget request with a unanimous favorable recommendation to send to the Coffee County Commission.

In a letter dated for June 14, 2024, the day after the Budget and Finance Committee met, Mr. North resigned.

