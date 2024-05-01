Interim Coffee County Mayor Dennis Hunt announces intent to seek nomination at Republican Caucus

Mayor Hunt was a guest Monday on Thunder Radio’s interview program, “Connecting Coffee County”. Hunt announced that he will seek nomination to run for the remainder of Judd Matheny’s term (2 years).

The Coffee County Republican Party will conduct a caucus to select a candidate for Coffee County Mayor for the August 1, 2024 General Election ballot. The caucus will be held at the Coffee County High School (gymnasium or cafeteria) on Thursday, May 23.

Registration of voters begins at 4:30pm, with the caucus starting at 6:00pm. Those desiring to register and vote in the caucus must bring identification (drivers license or voter registration card) for review by a Contest and Credentials Committee.

Only “bona fide Republicans” as defined by the Bylaws of the Tennessee Republican Party (“Bylaws”) are allowed to participate and vote in the caucus. Pursuant to Article IX, Section 1(A)(1) of the Bylaws, a “bona fide Republican” is an individual “… who has voted in at least three (3) of the four (4) most recent statewide Republican primary elections…”

Republicans who were not of legal age and unable to vote in three of the last four primary elections can obtain approval to participate from the State Republican Party Chairman the night of the caucus. For further questions or information, call the Coffee County Republican Party Chairman at 931-273-8955.