Inside the Program: MJ Rollman Reflects on Family, Faith and Basketball

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central senior guard Marc Jeffrey “MJ” Rollman is preparing for his final basketball season after earning All-District and All-Defensive Team honors as a junior.

In Thunder Radio’s first player edition of Inside the Program, Rollman discussed his upbringing, family, faith and the role basketball has played throughout his life.

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The youngest of nine children, Rollman grew up in a competitive household where everything from basketball and wiffle ball to finishing dinner could become a contest.

“Every single three-v-three basketball game, every single wiffle ball game, even, like, little things, like who can eat their food the fastest? Who’s gonna say thank you to Mom for making the food first? Like, it was just, like, little things like that was a competition in the house.”

Rollman credits his family for shaping who he is today, particularly his mother and older brother Phinehas Rollman, whom he considers two of his biggest influences.

During his freshman year, Rollman also faced the loss of his father, an experience that changed his life both on and off the court.

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“But it just affected how I, how I grew up in these past couple years, just learning how to live life without a dad, you know, learning from other people, things that you would learn from your dad.”

Despite that loss, Rollman continues to carry his father’s advice, particularly when it comes to faith.

“Something my dad always taught me was to just trust in the Lord. He has a good plan, and his plan is good.”

His father also left him with a competitive message that Rollman hopes to carry into his senior season.

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“And something he always said is, Second’s the first loser. That’s kind of what I’m bringing into the basketball season. Like, we don’t want to lose. Second is a loser.”

Basketball has also served as an escape for Rollman during difficult periods, particularly while his father was sick.

“I’d say my eighth grade, ninth grade year, when all this stuff with my dad was happening and he was sick, it was just kind of an escape.”

Rollman began playing basketball around age three or four with his older brothers. He chose travel basketball over baseball in sixth grade before becoming more serious about the sport entering high school.

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Although he didn’t consider himself a standout middle school player, encouragement from Coffee County’s coaching staff helped build his confidence.

“And, you know, going into ninth grade year, you know, the coaches just saw potential in me, and they let me know that, and they let me know. They’re like, You know, we got something here, and that really boosted my confidence and made me start thinking about, man, maybe this is—I should start taking this more seriously.”

Outside basketball, Rollman enjoys golf, pickleball, spending time with friends and family, and attending church.

Part 2 of Inside the Program will focus on Rollman’s development into an All-District guard, his relationships with teammates and coaches, and his expectations for his final season with the Red Raiders.