Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Inside the Program: MJ Rollman Reflects on Family, Faith and Basketball

Published

Screenshot

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central senior guard Marc Jeffrey “MJ” Rollman is preparing for his final basketball season after earning All-District and All-Defensive Team honors as a junior.

In Thunder Radio’s first player edition of Inside the Program, Rollman discussed his upbringing, family, faith and the role basketball has played throughout his life.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The youngest of nine children, Rollman grew up in a competitive household where everything from basketball and wiffle ball to finishing dinner could become a contest.

“Every single three-v-three basketball game, every single wiffle ball game, even, like, little things, like who can eat their food the fastest? Who’s gonna say thank you to Mom for making the food first? Like, it was just, like, little things like that was a competition in the house.”

Rollman credits his family for shaping who he is today, particularly his mother and older brother Phinehas Rollman, whom he considers two of his biggest influences.

During his freshman year, Rollman also faced the loss of his father, an experience that changed his life both on and off the court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“But it just affected how I, how I grew up in these past couple years, just learning how to live life without a dad, you know, learning from other people, things that you would learn from your dad.”

Despite that loss, Rollman continues to carry his father’s advice, particularly when it comes to faith.

“Something my dad always taught me was to just trust in the Lord. He has a good plan, and his plan is good.”

His father also left him with a competitive message that Rollman hopes to carry into his senior season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“And something he always said is, Second’s the first loser. That’s kind of what I’m bringing into the basketball season. Like, we don’t want to lose. Second is a loser.”

Basketball has also served as an escape for Rollman during difficult periods, particularly while his father was sick.

“I’d say my eighth grade, ninth grade year, when all this stuff with my dad was happening and he was sick, it was just kind of an escape.”

Rollman began playing basketball around age three or four with his older brothers. He chose travel basketball over baseball in sixth grade before becoming more serious about the sport entering high school.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although he didn’t consider himself a standout middle school player, encouragement from Coffee County’s coaching staff helped build his confidence.

“And, you know, going into ninth grade year, you know, the coaches just saw potential in me, and they let me know that, and they let me know. They’re like, You know, we got something here, and that really boosted my confidence and made me start thinking about, man, maybe this is—I should start taking this more seriously.”

Outside basketball, Rollman enjoys golf, pickleball, spending time with friends and family, and attending church.

Part 2 of Inside the Program will focus on Rollman’s development into an All-District guard, his relationships with teammates and coaches, and his expectations for his final season with the Red Raiders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Early voting turnout results for Coffee County Day 1

Early voting is underway across the state of Tennessee through October 29th. Election day is November 3rd.  In Coffee County, election administrator Andy Farrar reports...

4 days ago

News

Juvenile, 17, Charged in Grundy County Homicide Investigation

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile in connection to a homicide...

1 day ago

News

Coffee Veterinary Hospital Announces Nov. 1 Closure

Coffee Veterinary Hospital will close Nov. 1, ending more than three decades of caring for local pets. In a Facebook announcement Sunday, the business...

1 day ago

Sports

Coffee County Basketball Releases 2026-27 Schedules, Season Tips Off November 17

By Owen Whitsett The 2026-27 Coffee County Central High School basketball schedules have been released, with the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders preparing for...

5 days ago