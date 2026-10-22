Inside the Program: MJ Rollman Looks Toward Final Season With Red Raiders

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central senior guard Marc Jeffrey “MJ” Rollman is entering his final basketball season with high expectations after earning All-District and All-Defensive Team honors as a junior.

In Part 2 of Thunder Radio’s Inside the Program interview, Rollman discussed his breakout season, relationships with teammates and coaches, and what he hopes to accomplish in his final year with the Red Raiders.

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Rollman said his confidence grew significantly between his sophomore and junior seasons. After opening last season with 25 points against Greenbrier and 31 against Franklin High School, he began to recognize his potential as a varsity player.

He now hopes to use that experience to help lead a team that features several returning contributors and younger players.

Rollman spoke highly of his teammates, particularly returning standout Audie Nicoll, who earned District Newcomer of the Year honors last season.

He emphasized Nicoll’s rebounding, defensive effort and importance to the team’s success.

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“And if you would ask me right now, you know, who is the most valuable player on the team? I’d say Audie Nicoll. Like Audie rebounds. Audie’s not the best scorer, but he rebounds, he plays so hard, he guards. He’s our only big. As far as value comes, Audie is unmatched. And he has so much potential.”

Rollman also expects a strong season from Jerrad Morgan, whom he praised for his scoring ability and defense. Seniors Brody Sizemore and Gabe Hambly are expected to contribute alongside younger guards Jude Golembiewski and Zeke Jones.

With several players capable of contributing, Rollman expects Coffee County to emphasize an up-tempo style of basketball.

Rollman also credited head coach Andrew Taylor and the Coffee County coaching staff for helping him develop throughout high school.

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Taylor, the reigning District Coach of the Year, has earned Rollman’s respect for his basketball knowledge and commitment to the program.

“I appreciate Coach T so much for, for sticking to his system even through criticism and sticking to, you know, what he knows and his knowledge of the game.”

As Rollman prepares for his final season, rivalry matchups against Tullahoma, Lincoln County and Warren County remain among the games he looks forward to most.

He recalled last season’s road victory over Warren County as one of the most memorable moments of his high school career.

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“I’ve actually never seen a more hype locker room than after we beat Warren County. Everybody was hype, everybody was going crazy. You know, especially us last year going into there and winning. It was so big. And it was just the craziest experience ever. Like I didn’t even know how to feel after. Like I didn’t even know what to say or what to do.”

Looking ahead, Rollman’s goals extend beyond another successful individual season. He hopes to compete for district and region championships while helping the Red Raiders grow together as a team.

And when his playing days at Coffee County are over, Rollman hopes to be remembered not only for his performance on the court, but also for being a humble person and a great teammate.

With his final season approaching, Rollman will look to build on last year’s success and help lead Coffee County into another competitive campaign.