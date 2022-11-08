Initial football region alignment groups Coffee County with Rutherford County teams; other sports see changes

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has released its initial plans for region and district alignments for the 2023 and 2024 sports seasons.
FOOTBALL
If it holds up, Coffee County’s football region will look significantly different than the past two years.
The proposed alignment places Coffee County in Region 3-6A, consisting of:
Blackman High School
Coffee County
Oakland High School
Riverdale High School
Rockvale High School
Siegel High School
Warren County High School
The only holdover from the previous region 3-6A would be Warren County. Cookeville and Lebanon High School, who competed with the Raiders this year, will move to Region 4 with Gallatin, Green Hill, Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central. Shelbyville was in Coffee County’s region this year. The Golden Eagles will be dropping down to class 5A next year.
Schools now have a window to file an appeal before regions are finalized. According to Coffee County Central co-athletic director Brandon McWhorter, CHS doesn’t currently have any plans to file appeals.
GIRLS AND BOYS BASKETBALL, BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL
The basketball, baseball and softball districts will not only get a slight overhaul, but the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will move to Region 5 instead of previous Region 3 or Region 4, which paired CHS with Chattanooga or Murfreesboro.
Coffee County will compete in District 9-4A, which will consist of Coffee County, Columbia, Lincoln County, Shelbyville, Spring Hill and Warren County High School. This district adds Columbia, Spring Hill and Lincoln County and sheds Franklin County. Meanwhile, the opposite district in the region will be District 10, consisting of Brentwood High School, Centennial High, Franklin High, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit.
VOLLEYBALL
Coffee County volleyball will move to District 9-3A (Region 5), which will consist of Coffee County, Columbia, Franklin County, Lawrence County, Lincoln County, Shelbyville, Spring Hill and Tullahoma High School. That puts Tullahoma back in district play for volleyball and drops Warren County.
The opposite side of the region is district 10: Brentwood, Centennial, Franklin, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood and Summit.
SOCCER
Coffee County will compete in District 9, consisting of Coffee County, Columbia, Lincoln County, Shelbyville, Spring Hill and Warren County.
WRESTLING
Coffee County will compete in District 7 (region 4) with Oakland, Riverdale, Rockvale, Shelbyville and Warren County.