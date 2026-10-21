Inia Marie Arnold, of Tullahoma, passed away on Sunday, October 18th, 2026 peacefully at her home at the age of 65.

Inia was born in Manchester, TN to the late Katherine Marie Vaughn and Millard “Tony” Vaughn. In addition to her parents, Inia was preceded in death by her sister, JoAnn Painter; and her aunt, her name’s sake, Inia Mae Cruise. She is survived by two daughters , Ashley Hall (Coty) and Jessica Nutt; one son, Joshua Arnold (Rhiannon), seven grandchildren, her Nanababies, Addison, Hunter, Preston, Lillian, Trevor, Anna “Pinto” and Killian. Her sister, Grace Phillips and brother, Kenny Vaughn. Along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Inia was an active member of College Street Baptist Church, devoting her time, energy and love to teaching her Sunday School Class and Wednesday Good News Club.

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She worked at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital for 29 years. Inia has done everything but surgery, she liked to say. She started in environmental services and later worked as a patient transporter for radiology and surgery. She worked on the Psych Unit, worked in the lab, filed electrocardiograms, and performed secretarial tasks in administration. Her current position was their PBX Operator. Inia was that friendly face you would see when you walk into a building of uncertainties, she was that helping and guiding voice you would hear when you called.

Inia loved fully with every ounce of her being. She was a bright light in everyone’s day. She never overshadowed God. She kept Him front and center. To know Inia was a blessing. She was certainly a rememberable presence. She was one of a kind! She loved Jesus, Her Family, Her Friends, Her Job and her Life Partner, Johnny Depp. Inia was Temu’s top shopper, Tabu wearing, eccentric styling, jewelry loving, Sundrop drinking, Spunky Soul. She Loved to Give, she loved her Jesus, blasting her worship music, Praying with Everyone, Never Met a Stranger, Jokester and had the most contagious laugh.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21st, 2026 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 22nd, 2026 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Patrick Waller officiating. Burial will follow at Old Reddens Cemetery in Manchester.