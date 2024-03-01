Industrial Board of Coffee County (IBCC) in search of new Executive Director

Stephen Crook, Executive Director of the Industrial Board of Coffee County is taking a position with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. His last day with IBCC was Friday, March 1, 2024.

David Young, Chairman of the IBCC, told Thunder Radio that the search process has already begun for a new executive director. In the interim, Mr. Young said that he has great confidence in Anne Hosea, Assistant Director of the IBCC, as he explains here:

The mission of the Industrial Board of Coffee County is to foster the creation of employment opportunities that raise the per capita income of citizens by promoting and supporting the growth of existing industries, in addition to attracting and creating new industry. An integral part of this mission is the improvement of industrial infrastructure within the county to facilitate this economic growth.

This board consists of an equal number of members representing the City of Manchester, the City of Tullahoma, and Rural Coffee County.