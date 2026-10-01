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In Recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett Highlights Nearly 1,500 Tennesseans Served by Critical Address Confidentiality ‘Safe at Home’ Program

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 In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October, Secretary of State Tre Hargett today reminded Tennesseans that the Safe at Home Address Confidentiality Program offers an added layer of protection for survivors of domestic abuse.

“No survivor should have to live in fear of an abuser finding their home,” said Secretary Hargett. “Our Safe at Home Program helps survivors protect their privacy as they rebuild their lives. We want Tennesseans to know this lifesaving resource is available to them and their families throughout the year through our office.”

Launched in 2019, the Safe at Home Address Confidentiality program prevents abusers from locating victims through public records. This program provides approved applicants with a substitute address for legal purposes — including voter registration, driver’s licenses, and other government services — at no cost to the participant. Anyone in a program participant’s household can use this substitute address, including children. The program is actively servicing nearly 1,500 participants.

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Additional information about the Safe at Home program, including participant eligibility and how to become a partner agency, can be found at SafeatHomeTN.com

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