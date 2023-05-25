Imagination Library of Coffee County Receives Grant from Nashville Predators Foundation and Celebrates at Bridgestone Arena

PRESS RELEASE:

The Imagination Library of Coffee County (ILCC) has received a grant from the Nashville Predators Foundation. Awarded $4,550, ILCC is among 172 nonprofits to receive funds from the Helper Grant.

The Grant Check Presentation Ceremony was held at Bridgestone Arena on May 17. ILCC Board Member Laurel Stone attended the ceremony.

“Imagination Library of Coffee County is grateful and honored to be chosen for this grant among all the other recipients,” Stone said.

The 2023 grant allocation will support a broad array of Nashville and Middle Tennessee nonprofits.

“We are thrilled to distribute a franchise record-breaking $800,000 in grants to 172 deserving nonprofits who are positively impacting the Middle Tennessee community,” said Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King. “In total, the Preds Foundation has proudly provided over $8 million in grants to help fill areas of need throughout the community since its inception in 1998.”

About ILCC

ILCC mails specially selected, age-appropriate books to all children in Coffee County, aged birth to 5, enrolled in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program at no cost to families. ILCC promotes the program and enrolls children. Through fundraisers, grants, and community donations, ILCC raises half the cost of mailing books to enrolled children, and the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation funds the other half.

If you would like to donate, volunteer, or find out more about the Imagination Library of Coffee County, please visit our Facebook Page, Imagination Library of Coffee County, Tennessee, email us at imaginationlibrarycoffeeco@gmail.com, or call Laurel at 931-797-9796.