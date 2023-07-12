Connect with us

Hunter Wayne Newton

Published

Hunter Wayne Newton, age 18, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at his residence in Winchester. He was born in LaGrange, Indiana to Donald Newton and Monica Duke.

Hunter enjoyed music and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Donald Newton of Alabama and Monica Parker and her husband Darrell Parker Jr. of Winchester. Grandparents, Teresa Brewer, Larry Elliott and Peggy and Don Gilbert.

Hunter is also survived by his siblings, Jeffrey Hall, Donald Newton, Draven Newton, Johnny Newton, Daylin Parker, Bruno Newton, Jayce Parker, Allison Hall and Brittney Newton.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm

Funeral service will be on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 2:00 pm with Brother Brian Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

