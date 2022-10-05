Hunter education course Oct. 24-28 at Tims Ford state park

Registration Open: 18 Of 30 seats remaining at the time of writing.

Meeting on: (4 Days)

Monday, Oct 24, 2022 06:00 PM – 09:00 PM

Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022 06:00 PM – 09:00 PM

Thursday, Oct 27, 2022 06:00 PM – 09:00 PM

Friday, Oct 28, 2022 05:30 PM – 09:00 PM

Located at:

TIMS FORD STATE PARK

1310 Tims Ford Dr , Room: Rec Hall

WINCHESTER, TN 37398

Phone: 931-962-1183

Tennessee’s Hunter Education program works. Since 1975, when a formal hunter education program was introduced, the number of hunting and firearm-related accidents in Tennessee has declined dramatically. Tennessee’s Hunter Education program has reduced hunting accidents and saved lives.

Tennessee Code Annotated 70-2-108 became law in 1985 and states:

(a) Every person born on or after January 1, 1969, before hunting, shall possess, in addition to all other licenses and permits required, proof of satisfactory completion of an agency-approved hunter education course.



Those under 10 years of age do not need a Hunter Education certificate but must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years of age, who must remain in a position to take immediate control of the hunting device. Many states require hunter education certification regardless of age. Parents that do not wish to become certified, typically find the class is both informative and enjoyable.

For more information and to register visit the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency page at tn.gov/twra.