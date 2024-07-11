Hunter Cole Smithson, a 28 year old loving father, spouse, brother, son, and friend, unexpectedly left this world while doing what he loved in Normandy, TN on July 7, 2024.

Hunter was born in Murfreesboro, TN to his parents- John Randolph Smithson and Penny Denise Johnson Shelton. Hunter found the most joy in a deer stand, with a turkey call, casting a line at Normandy Lake, hunting morel mushrooms, searching for arrowheads, dancing to funk music, or cooking a delicious meal. Above all else, Hunter loved his precious baby girls- Louella and Layla, Fiancé- Sarah Reed, and baby boy- Beau Hunter. He loved immensely, wrote poems and letters with the most delicate tone, and always danced as if no one was looking. Hunter completed the Smithson Trio- a bond with his sisters, Hillari and Holli, that could never be shaken. His smile brought joy to all, and his presence felt like home.

Hunter took pride in his career as a LPN in the medical field. He worked at Legend’s Healthcare in Manchester, TN where most of the residents considered him family rather than a caregiver and coworkers saw him as a role model and leader. Hunter enjoyed playing football, baseball, and wrestling, and he took pride in wearing #33 on the football field.

Hunter was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard Johnson and Gloria Vickers; great aunt, Katherine Smithson.

Hunter is survived by his fiancé and world, Sarah Reed; mother, Penny (Terry Jr.) Shelton; father, Randy (Karen Dickens) Smithson; children, Louella Ann Smithson, Layla Rae Smithson, Beau Hunter Smithson; sisters, Hillari Nicole Smithson Arnold (Ethan) and Holli Brooke Smithson (William); mother of his fiancé, Patricia Reed; grandparents, Carolyn Swoape (Bill “Mr. C”).

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2024, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Visitation will also be held Wednesday, July 17, 2024, from 10:00am until 2:00pm with funeral services beginning at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smithson family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to the GoFundMe to support his family.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-hunters-family-after-tragic-fishing-accident?attribution_id=sl:a5a1b0e7-9300-4e74-b3b8-2fe1be28363b&lang=en_US&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=facebook