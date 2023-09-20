Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Humane Society of Lincoln County Needs Help

Published

The Humane Society of Lincoln County, gave 60 days notice to local government that they would be stepping out of the role of Animal Control in August, and since the building they operate out of is owned by the local government, they have to leave by Oct 1st. Humane Society of Lincoln County has been trying to rehome all pets for the last 2 months, and have had many great adoptions. Humane Society of Lincoln County started with over 130 animals. Sadly they are desperate to find homes for the 50 pets left in their care. Humane Society of Lincoln County is asking folks to share the word with as many people as you can in hopes of saving these animals.

Contact the Humane Society of Lincoln County at (931)433-3726. Their website is Humanesocietylc.com. Humane Society of Lincoln County, 1718 Pulaski Hwy. Fayetteville Tn.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023