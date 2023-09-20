Humane Society of Lincoln County Needs Help

The Humane Society of Lincoln County, gave 60 days notice to local government that they would be stepping out of the role of Animal Control in August, and since the building they operate out of is owned by the local government, they have to leave by Oct 1st. Humane Society of Lincoln County has been trying to rehome all pets for the last 2 months, and have had many great adoptions. Humane Society of Lincoln County started with over 130 animals. Sadly they are desperate to find homes for the 50 pets left in their care. Humane Society of Lincoln County is asking folks to share the word with as many people as you can in hopes of saving these animals.

Contact the Humane Society of Lincoln County at (931)433-3726. Their website is Humanesocietylc.com. Humane Society of Lincoln County, 1718 Pulaski Hwy. Fayetteville Tn.