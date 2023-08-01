Mr. Hughie Lee “Buddy” Darnell, age 75 passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Alive hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. He is a native of Normandy, Tennessee and the son of the late Thomas K. Darnell and Minnie Lee Swoape. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife and the mother of his children, Judy Lawson , second wife, Janet Hambrick and third wife, Geneva Fischer. Mr. Darnell was also preceded in death by two brothers, Horace and Gene Darnell as well as one niece, Renee Walls.

Buddy knew everybody and at some point, probably did some kind of work for them. Normandy was his home and he was known as an honest and fair man. He would challenge any hill with his tractor. He always had a toy tractor for his grandkids to play with. He did everything his own way and would be considered a jack of all trades. If you needed work done, everyone knew that Buddy was the man to call. He was also a generous man, he donated the land for the Normandy Fire Department to be built on.

He was raised in the Emmanuel church of Christ in Tullahoma where Brother Emmett Allen was his pastor. Although he may have lost his way, he eventually found it again. He loved his family and he loved God. He was a great dad, father in law, grandpa and brother, and he will be forever missed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Buddy is survived by his children, Johnny (Regina) Darnell, Lonnie (Cindy) Darnell all of Normandy, Teresa (Carol) Bliss of Ramer, Alabama, and Thomas Darnell also of Normandy.

He is survived by one brother, Jimmie (Tina) Darnell of Normandy, grandchildren, Tiffany Brandon of Manchester, Tracy Darnell of Normandy, John and Austin Darnell of Cookeville, Jennifer (Dustin) Harden, Donna Shiver, all of Normandy, Blake (Ashton) Curtis of Acworth, Georgia, and Dustin and (Katie) Curtis of Douglas Georgia.

He is also survived by three great grandchildren, Ethan Pritchard of Manchester, Luka Harden and Raelynn Thompson both of Normandy. Nieces and nephews, Dwayne, Lorrie, Christy, Jeremy and Tammy.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 5:00 to 8: 00 pm at Daves-Culbertson funeral home in Tullahoma, and also on Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 2:00 pm until the time of service.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Sanders officiating, Burial will follow in Leming Cemetery in Normandy.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Gary Ratliff of the Emmanuel Church in Nashville and Pastor Laurie Raulston of the Normandy Methodist church for all of their visits, prayers and the kindness shown to our family during our dad’s illness.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.