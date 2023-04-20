H&R Student of the Week – Jayden Wise

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Jayden Wise.

Jayden is a 6th grader Coffee County Middle. He was selected by teachers and administrators. He is the son of Amanda Wise and Jeremy Wise.

His favorite subject is math. In his free time he enjoys drawing.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Jayden!