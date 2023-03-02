H&R Block Student of the Week – Trevor Jesse

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Trevor Jesse.

Trevor is a sophomore at Coffee County Central High School in Mr. McCullough’s homeroom. He was nominated by his teachers and administrators. Trevor is the son of Erin and Crystal Jesse.

His favorite subject is math. In his free time he enjoys playing baseball and video games. When he grows up he would like to pursue a career in baseball, or be a physical trainer. This is Trevor’s third Student of the Week recognition.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Trevor!