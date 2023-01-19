H&R Block Student of the Week – Terena Tran

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Terena Tran!

Terena is a 5th grader at College Street Elementary School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Terena is the daughter of Eric and Kelly Tran.

Her favorite subjects are English and Math. In her free time she enjoys drawing, playing video games and reading. When she grows up, Terena would like to be an artist or an illustrator.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Terena!