H&R Block Student of the Week – Sarah Weaver

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Sarah Weaver.

Sarah is a 9th grader at Raider Academy in Ms. Elam’s homeroom. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Sarah is the daughter of Ashley and Jamie Weaver.

Her favorite subject is math. In her free time she enjoys hanging out with friends and going to farmers market. When she grows up, Sarah would like to work in the medical field.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Sarah!