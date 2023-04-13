Connect with us

H&R Block Student of the Week – Laynie Walters

Published

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Laynie Walters. 

Laynie is a 5th grader at Westwood Elementary in Mrs. Deidra Goins’ homeroom. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Laynie is the daughter of Rose Williams and Levi Walters. 

Laynie’s favorite subject is reading. In her free time she enjoys swimming, art, drawing and reading. When she grows up, Laynie would like to work in childcare. 

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Laynie! 

