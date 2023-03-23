H&R Block Student of the Week – Landon Clark

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Landon Clark.

Landon is a 5th grader at North Coffee Elementary School in Matt Vinson’s room. He was selected by his fellow 5th grade students. He is the son of Adam and Hollyn Clark.

His favorite subject is social studies. In his free time he enjoys playing football, basketball and soccer.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Landon!