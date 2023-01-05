H&R Block student of the week – Kaylee Viviano

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Kaylee Viviano!

Kaylee is a 5th grader at Hickerson Elementary School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Kaylee is the daughter of Kim and Tom Viviano.

Her favorite subject is math. In her free time she enjoys soccer and playing video games with her brothers. When she grows up, Kaylee would like to be a first grade teacher.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Kaylee!