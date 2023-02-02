H&R Block Student Of The Week – Kara Beth Knight

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Kara Beth Knight

Kara Beth is an 8th grader at Westwood Middle School in Mrs. Allen’s homeroom. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Kara Beth is the daughter of Amy Knight and Jeremy Knight.

Her favorite subject is reading. In her free time she enjoys hiking, being outdoors and reading. When she grows up, Kara Beth would like to work in real estate.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Kara Beth!