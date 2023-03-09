H&R Block Student of the Week – Kaitlyn Davis

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Kaitlyn Davis!

Kaitlyn is a senior at Coffee County Central High School in Parker Gunn’s homeroom. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Kaitlyn is the daughter of Rick and Denise Davis.

Her favorite subject is health science. In her free time she enjoys softball, hunting and hanging out with her friends.

All students of the week are selected for their work ethic and excellent attitudes in and out of the classroom.

The Manchester H&R Block has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a commemorative plaque, a special letter of recognition and two tickets to Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park.

Job well done, Kaitlyn!